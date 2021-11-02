Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,118.0 days.

SHPMF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.