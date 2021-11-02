Shapeshift FOX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.25 Million (FOX)

Shapeshift FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. Shapeshift FOX Token has a market capitalization of $36.25 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00106860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,759.02 or 0.99646693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.61 or 0.07025249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 85,855,484 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

