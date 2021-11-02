Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

