Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $3.69

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00006040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $865,761.99 and $65,763.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00106915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,111.98 or 0.99977848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.57 or 0.07012731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022721 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

