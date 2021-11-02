ShipChain Reaches Market Cap of $521,832.77 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $521,832.77 and $12.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00226093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.