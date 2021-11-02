Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €183.40 ($215.76).

ETR SAE opened at €129.70 ($152.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.90. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €141.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €148.23.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

