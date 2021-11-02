Shopping Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Shopping has a market capitalization of $43.30 million and $1.49 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shopping has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $46.72 or 0.00076304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00080385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00107676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.87 or 1.00000956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.12 or 0.07024160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,774 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

