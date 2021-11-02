Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
CEG opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Challenger Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
