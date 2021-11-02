Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Rises By 34.9%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $336,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $2,359,246. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 29.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 15.4% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Alico by 9.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Alico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,708. Alico has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $266.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

