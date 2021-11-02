Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rises By 37.6%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 135,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,139. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 134.40%.
About Anglo American
Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.