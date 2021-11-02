Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rises By 37.6%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 135,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,139. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 134.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.