Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Drops By 18.6%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

