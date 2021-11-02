Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declines By 29.1%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.27. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.7892 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

