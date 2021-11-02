Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Drops By 20.9%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 909,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $23.70 on Tuesday, hitting $2,465.99. 4,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,022. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 247.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,598.01 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,389.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2,304.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $237,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.