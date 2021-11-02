Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Grows By 26.9%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $77,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $146,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

