Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Rises By 26.9%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

