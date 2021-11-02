Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 26.4%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF opened at 0.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.07.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.