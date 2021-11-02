Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 26.4%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF opened at 0.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.07.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
