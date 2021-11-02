Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expands By 29.5%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $571.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

