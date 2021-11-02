Short Interest in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Decreases By 20.0%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $187,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

