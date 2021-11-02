Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Rises By 24.5%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

