Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Grows By 37.7%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.81. 7,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $105.87.

