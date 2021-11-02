Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expands By 38.7%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 83,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:KNOP traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,892. The company has a market cap of $594.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

