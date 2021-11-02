Short Interest in Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Expands By 35.6%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDAF remained flat at $$1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

