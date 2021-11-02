Short Interest in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Increases By 34.0%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 112,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Luby’s stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 365,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,607. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32. Luby’s has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Get Luby's alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Luby’s by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,342,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,532 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Luby’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Luby’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luby’s by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 442,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Luby’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.