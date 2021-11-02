Short Interest in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Increases By 34.0%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 112,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of Luby’s stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 365,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,607. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32. Luby’s has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.
About Luby’s
Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.
