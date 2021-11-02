Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Rises By 33.3%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of NYSE TAP.A traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06.
Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile
Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.