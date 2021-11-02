Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Rises By 33.3%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TAP.A traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

