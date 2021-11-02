Short Interest in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Drops By 18.4%

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.
In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in nVent Electric by 7.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in nVent Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
