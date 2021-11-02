Short Interest in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Drops By 18.4%

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in nVent Electric by 7.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in nVent Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

