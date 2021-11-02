Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Rises By 42.6%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $798.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ono Pharmaceutical will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

