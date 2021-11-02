Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Expands By 27.3%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OBTC opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

