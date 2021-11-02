Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Rises By 27.3%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

