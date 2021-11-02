Short Interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Increases By 49.1%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

