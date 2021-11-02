Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Drops By 19.8%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 663,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

PLYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

