Short Interest in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Increases By 38.0%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PHIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,402. Population Health Investment has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

