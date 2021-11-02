Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Grows By 24.3%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 53,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,969. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

