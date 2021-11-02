Short Interest in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Grows By 31.7%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,672. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

