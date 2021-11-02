Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Drops By 19.7%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,146,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 2,674,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,463.0 days.
SIOPF stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.08.
Shimao Group Company Profile
