Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Drops By 19.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 1,051,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,832.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFFYF. Citigroup downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

SFFYF opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. Signify has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $64.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

