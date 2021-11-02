Short Interest in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Declines By 19.5%

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWND. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $29,760,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $12,718,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,951,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,825,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,525,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWND opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

