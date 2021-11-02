Short Interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Drops By 24.7%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 959,300 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TKAT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 13,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,269. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.13. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $74.11.
Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 205.07%.
About Takung Art
Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.
Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.