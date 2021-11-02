Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Rises By 36.3%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 661,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 271,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

