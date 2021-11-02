Short Interest in United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Decreases By 25.1%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of UTME traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. United Time Technology has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $107.33.
About United Time Technology
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.