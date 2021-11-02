Short Interest in United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Decreases By 25.1%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of UTME traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. United Time Technology has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $107.33.

Get United Time Technology alerts:

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.