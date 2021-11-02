Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Declines By 24.1%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 554,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $224,671.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 74,900 shares of company stock valued at $841,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 23.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

