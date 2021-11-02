Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SIFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SIFY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 175,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,488. The stock has a market cap of $625.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.