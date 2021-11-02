SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA remained flat at $$7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,773. The stock has a market cap of $544.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.64. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIGA Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 2,334.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of SIGA Technologies worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

