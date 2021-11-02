Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $96.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,643,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

