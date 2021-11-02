Silgan Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.