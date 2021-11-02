Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

