Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

SPG traded up $9.63 on Tuesday, hitting $158.99. 5,641,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,675. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.