SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $35,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 197,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at $707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

SKYW stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

