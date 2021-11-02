Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SWKS stock opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.92.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

