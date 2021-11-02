Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SWKS stock opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.92.
In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
