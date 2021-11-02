Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $90.47 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

