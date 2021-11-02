SNC-Lavalin Group’s (SNC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Laurentian increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.69.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$32.93 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$18.83 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.930545 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.10%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

